Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, an increase of 98.0% from the February 13th total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Ultrapar Participações Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:UGP opened at $2.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.19. Ultrapar Participações has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $3.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Get Ultrapar Participações alerts:

Ultrapar Participações Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a $0.017 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 64,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Ultrapar Participações by 194.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,266,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after buying an additional 1,495,832 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Ultrapar Participações by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,583,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after buying an additional 275,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the fourth quarter worth $524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

About Ultrapar Participações

(Get Rating)

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), retail pharmacy, specialty chemicals and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma and Others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.