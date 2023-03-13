Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, an increase of 98.0% from the February 13th total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Ultrapar Participações Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of NYSE:UGP opened at $2.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.19. Ultrapar Participações has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $3.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
Ultrapar Participações Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a $0.017 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.45%.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.
About Ultrapar Participações
Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), retail pharmacy, specialty chemicals and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma and Others.
