Umee Self Reported Market Cap Tops $33.42 Million (UMEE)

Umee (UMEE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One Umee token can now be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Umee has a total market cap of $33.42 million and $221,637.03 worth of Umee was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Umee has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Umee Token Profile

Umee was first traded on February 14th, 2022. Umee’s total supply is 11,618,755,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,432,500,000 tokens. Umee’s official website is umee.cc. Umee’s official Twitter account is @umee_crosschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Umee’s official message board is medium.com/umeeblog. The Reddit community for Umee is https://reddit.com/r/umeecrosschain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Umee is a cross-chain DeFi hub that interconnects between blockchains.

As a base layer blockchain, applications and money lego primitives can be built on top of Umee to access cross-chain leverage and liquidity. The Umee Blockchain facilitates interoperability between the Cosmos ecosystem, Ethereum network, side-chain architectures, layer two scaling solutions, and alternative base-layer protocols. As a Cosmos SDK blockchain, Umee is interoperable with blockchains including Terra, Crypto.com, Binance Chain, Osmosis, Secret Network, and 30+ other chains, plus Ethereum, from Day 1.

The native UMEE token is a Proof of Stake asset that can began as a Cosmos SDK token and an ERC20 token on Ethereum, but since February, [Umee is officially live and deployed on Umee mainnet](https://medium.com/umeeblog/umee-launches-on-mainnet-61556eacaada).”

Umee Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Umee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Umee using one of the exchanges listed above.

