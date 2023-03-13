Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Shares Sold by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP lessened its holdings in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,323,661 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 65,400 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP owned 1.53% of Umpqua worth $56,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 65.5% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 138.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 38.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 95.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UMPQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Umpqua in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

Umpqua Price Performance

NASDAQ:UMPQ remained flat at $17.66 during trading hours on Monday. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.08). Umpqua had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $387.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Umpqua Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.19%.

Umpqua Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

