United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.00-$12.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.70. The company issued revenue guidance of -. United Airlines also updated its FY23 guidance to $10.00-12.00 EPS.

United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of United Airlines stock traded down $2.14 on Monday, reaching $48.83. The stock had a trading volume of 10,714,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,503,920. The stock has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.43. United Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $31.58 and a fifty-two week high of $55.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.00.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.60) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Airlines will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at United Airlines

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UAL shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Airlines from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of United Airlines from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United Airlines from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of United Airlines from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.31.

In other United Airlines news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 20,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $1,014,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,652 shares in the company, valued at $996,945.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Chris Kenny sold 16,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total value of $783,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,980.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 20,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $1,014,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,652 shares in the company, valued at $996,945.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Airlines

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $351,299,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP purchased a new position in United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $115,175,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 1,248.8% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,474,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,768 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 347.1% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,549,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 403.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,240,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,527,000 after purchasing an additional 994,335 shares in the last quarter. 59.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Domestic, Atlantic, Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded on December 30, 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

