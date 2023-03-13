United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

United-Guardian Stock Performance

UG opened at $10.51 on Thursday. United-Guardian has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $26.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.24 million, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United-Guardian

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of United-Guardian by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of United-Guardian by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of United-Guardian by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of United-Guardian by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 15,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of United-Guardian during the 4th quarter valued at about $458,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

United-Guardian Company Profile

United-Guardian, Inc develops and manufactures pharmaceuticals, cosmetic ingredients, personal and health care products and medical devices. The firm conducts research and product development related to the development of new and unique cosmetic and personal care products. The company was founded by Alfred R.

