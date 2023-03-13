United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.

United Insurance Stock Down 13.2 %

Shares of UIHC opened at $2.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of -0.12. United Insurance has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $3.67.

Get United Insurance alerts:

Insider Activity

In other United Insurance news, Director William H. Hood III acquired 47,517 shares of United Insurance stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.53 per share, for a total transaction of $25,184.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 178,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,412.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 133,461 shares of company stock worth $86,589. Corporate insiders own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of United Insurance

United Insurance Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in United Insurance by 374.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 295,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 233,612 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in United Insurance by 22.8% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 215,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in United Insurance by 22.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 190,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 34,580 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in United Insurance by 134.3% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 161,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 92,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in United Insurance by 15.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 83,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 11,173 shares in the last quarter. 14.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the residential personal and commercial property and casualty insurance business. It offers insurance relating to homeowners, landlord and seasonal, condominium, flood, renters, and commercial residential. The company was founded on May 1, 2007 and is headquartered in St.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.