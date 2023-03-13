United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.
United Insurance Stock Down 13.2 %
Shares of UIHC opened at $2.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of -0.12. United Insurance has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $3.67.
Insider Activity
In other United Insurance news, Director William H. Hood III acquired 47,517 shares of United Insurance stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.53 per share, for a total transaction of $25,184.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 178,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,412.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 133,461 shares of company stock worth $86,589. Corporate insiders own 55.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of United Insurance
United Insurance Company Profile
United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the residential personal and commercial property and casualty insurance business. It offers insurance relating to homeowners, landlord and seasonal, condominium, flood, renters, and commercial residential. The company was founded on May 1, 2007 and is headquartered in St.
Further Reading
