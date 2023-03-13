United Services Automobile Association Acquires 1,396 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

United Services Automobile Association grew its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,720,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,036,726,000 after buying an additional 406,906 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,350,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,486,565,000 after buying an additional 96,970 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,329,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,384,422,000 after buying an additional 1,762,240 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,223,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,336,250,000 after buying an additional 91,188 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,201,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,585,028,000 after buying an additional 1,879,086 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total value of $371,385.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,685.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total transaction of $371,385.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,685.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,587 shares of company stock worth $1,947,849 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Tower Stock Up 0.0 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on American Tower from $247.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on American Tower from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.31.

NYSE:AMT opened at $191.27 on Monday. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $178.17 and a 1 year high of $282.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $89.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.81, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $213.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.30.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($3.63). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.50%.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Further Reading

