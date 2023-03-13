United Services Automobile Association Acquires 3,487 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,920 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,487 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 162.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 48.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the second quarter worth about $55,000. 44.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CM opened at $41.73 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $39.40 and a twelve month high of $65.81. The stock has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be paid a $0.639 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 27th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.21%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CM shares. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$67.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.11.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

