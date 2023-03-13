United Services Automobile Association Acquires 851 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 7.1% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 82,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,618,000 after buying an additional 5,508 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 1.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 675,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,540,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Progressive by 11.2% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the second quarter valued at $500,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Progressive by 7.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,965,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,390,909,000 after purchasing an additional 806,366 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $140.65 on Monday. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.01 and a fifty-two week high of $146.50. The stock has a market cap of $82.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.19, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,504,728.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,290,751.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total value of $497,341.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,276.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,504,728.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,290,751.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,838 shares of company stock worth $7,864,579. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Progressive from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $133.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.62.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company. engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

