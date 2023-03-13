United Services Automobile Association Boosts Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 655,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,173,000 after acquiring an additional 19,798 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total value of $1,518,251.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,020,195.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 6,640 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total transaction of $511,014.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 168,875 shares in the company, valued at $12,996,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total transaction of $1,518,251.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $12,020,195.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,386 shares of company stock worth $7,834,077. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $74.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $45.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.01. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $67.13 and a one year high of $131.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.95.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

