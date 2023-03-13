United Services Automobile Association Buys 1,644 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,212 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 12.4% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,270 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 36.1% during the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,185,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 87.8% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Medtronic by 5.1% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 82,427 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,398,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

NYSE MDT opened at $76.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.55. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $114.31. The company has a market cap of $102.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Plc Medtronic bought 6,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at $46,394,645.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.72.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Featured Stories

