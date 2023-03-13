United Services Automobile Association Has $2.98 Million Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Southern by 186.2% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 1,944.4% in the third quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Price Performance

Southern stock opened at $63.94 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.93. The Southern Company has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $69.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.49.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Southern had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Southern’s payout ratio is 82.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $85,381.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,680 shares of company stock worth $1,174,768. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Wolfe Research raised Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.93.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Articles

