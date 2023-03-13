United Services Automobile Association Has $4.01 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

United Services Automobile Association decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,258 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 52,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,907 shares during the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 20,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 44,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,713,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $244.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $258.52 and a 200-day moving average of $246.96. The stock has a market cap of $64.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $277.04.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.