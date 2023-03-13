Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Short Interest Up 18.2% in February

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHSGet Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the February 13th total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 684,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UHS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $113.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Universal Health Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.29.

Insider Activity at Universal Health Services

In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $201,158.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,023 shares in the company, valued at $387,820.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $201,158.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,023 shares in the company, valued at $387,820.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $96,991.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,751.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 4,785.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 342 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Universal Health Services stock traded down $1.90 on Friday, hitting $117.68. The stock had a trading volume of 773,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,449. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Universal Health Services has a one year low of $82.50 and a one year high of $158.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.21.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHSGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.06. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is 8.74%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

