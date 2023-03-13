Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Short Interest Up 18.2% in February

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the February 13th total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 684,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UHS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $113.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Universal Health Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.29.

Insider Activity at Universal Health Services

In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $201,158.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,023 shares in the company, valued at $387,820.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $201,158.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,023 shares in the company, valued at $387,820.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $96,991.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,751.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Universal Health Services Trading Down 1.6 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 4,785.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 342 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Universal Health Services stock traded down $1.90 on Friday, hitting $117.68. The stock had a trading volume of 773,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,449. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Universal Health Services has a one year low of $82.50 and a one year high of $158.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.21.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.06. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is 8.74%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

