Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 116,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,533 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $4,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 61,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 33.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group in the first quarter worth approximately $348,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 61.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 76,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 29,166 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unum Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNM stock opened at $39.17 on Monday. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.36 and a fifty-two week high of $46.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.09.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts predict that Unum Group will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.28%.

Unum Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Unum Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Unum Group from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Unum Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.88.

Insider Activity at Unum Group

In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 14,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $674,039.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,851,251.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment consists of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

