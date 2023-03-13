USDD (USDD) Achieves Market Cap of $719.95 Million

USDD (USDD) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. USDD has a total market capitalization of $719.95 million and approximately $31.10 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDD token can now be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00004211 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, USDD has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000344 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $99.68 or 0.00442169 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,737.71 or 0.29887726 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000075 BTC.

USDD Token Profile

USDD’s launch date was May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 725,332,036 tokens. The official website for USDD is usdd.io. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling USDD

According to CryptoCompare, “USDD is a fully decentralized algorithmic stablecoin. USDD protocol runs on the TRON network. TRON is a decentralized network where the external market decides token prices.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDD using one of the exchanges listed above.

