Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the February 13th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vaccitech

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VACC. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Vaccitech by 377.4% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,197,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108,752 shares during the period. Alphabet Inc. bought a new position in Vaccitech during the third quarter valued at $4,844,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vaccitech during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vaccitech by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 9,967 shares in the last quarter. 27.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vaccitech alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Vaccitech in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Vaccitech Stock Performance

About Vaccitech

NASDAQ VACC traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $2.71. 2,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,882. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.88. Vaccitech has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $7.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.21.

(Get Rating)

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. The company's therapeutic programs include VTP-300, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vaccitech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaccitech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.