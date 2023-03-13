Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Receives $282.43 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $267.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MTN shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Vail Resorts from $232.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Vail Resorts from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Vail Resorts from $261.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Vail Resorts from $380.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Friday.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

NYSE:MTN opened at $221.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.96. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.37. Vail Resorts has a 52-week low of $201.91 and a 52-week high of $273.43.

Vail Resorts Increases Dividend

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($1.03). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 11.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vail Resorts will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a $2.06 dividend. This is an increase from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.91. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vail Resorts

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTN. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,455,000 after acquiring an additional 13,957 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 724,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,738,000 after acquiring an additional 56,361 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,669,000 after acquiring an additional 10,183 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

