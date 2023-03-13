Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP) Announces $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.
Valley National Bancorp Stock Down 9.2 %
VLYPP stock opened at $22.62 on Monday. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.35 and a fifty-two week high of $28.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.36.
About Valley National Bancorp
