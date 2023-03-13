Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 303,359 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 258,740 shares.The stock last traded at $91.89 and had previously closed at $90.27.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.31.

Get Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.