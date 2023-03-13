Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 871,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,586 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.8% of Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $286,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,746,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,960,000 after buying an additional 634,224 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,738,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,151,817,000 after acquiring an additional 526,492 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,959,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,643,000 after purchasing an additional 378,049 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,989,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,585,000 after purchasing an additional 217,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,084,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,630,000 after buying an additional 212,555 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

VOO stock traded up $1.41 on Monday, hitting $356.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,570,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,805,061. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $424.72. The stock has a market cap of $265.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $367.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $359.12.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

