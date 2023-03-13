Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund (NASDAQ:BND) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the February 13th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,032,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.25. The stock had a trading volume of 7,270,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,384,050. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund has a 52-week low of $69.09 and a 52-week high of $80.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.46.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.176 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund in the second quarter worth $29,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund during the first quarter worth $38,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund by 1,737.9% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

