Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund (NASDAQ:BND) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the February 13th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,032,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ BND traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.25. The stock had a trading volume of 7,270,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,384,050. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund has a 52-week low of $69.09 and a 52-week high of $80.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.46.
Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.176 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund
Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund Company Profile
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
