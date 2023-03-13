Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10,421 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Cedar Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $1.03 on Monday, hitting $192.23. 1,270,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,221,792. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $200.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.11. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $233.36. The firm has a market cap of $263.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

