Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $17.34

Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.34 and last traded at $17.68, with a volume of 7539 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.69.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

The company has a market cap of $709.77 million, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.41 and its 200-day moving average is $20.53.

Varex Imaging ( NASDAQ:VREX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $205.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.35 million. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 3.69%. Research analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VREX. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 100.8% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Varex Imaging during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Varex Imaging by 59.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Varex Imaging in the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Varex Imaging by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period.

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

