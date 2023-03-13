Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Receives $1.05 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.05.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $1.70 to $1.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Velodyne Lidar

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLDR. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the first quarter worth approximately $5,037,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 63.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,968,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,805 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,657,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,269 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 588.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,583,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 11.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,219,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

Velodyne Lidar Price Performance

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

VLDR stock opened at $1.26 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.45. Velodyne Lidar has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $4.44.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides smart, powerful lidar solutions for autonomous vehicles, driver assistance, delivery solutions, robotics, navigation and mapping. Its sensor and software solutions provide flexibility, quality and performance to meet the needs of various industries, including autonomous vehicles, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), robotics, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), smart cities and security.

