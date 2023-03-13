Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 668,674 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 113% from the previous session’s volume of 313,314 shares.The stock last traded at $17.16 and had previously closed at $22.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Stephens reduced their price objective on Veritex from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Veritex from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James downgraded Veritex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their target price on Veritex to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Veritex Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.90. The firm has a market cap of $952.67 million, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Veritex Dividend Announcement

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $120.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.22 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 29.13%. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Veritex’s payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Sughrue acquired 3,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.36 per share, with a total value of $99,918.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,849.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in Veritex by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Veritex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Veritex in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Veritex in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 85.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products, mortgages, and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading

