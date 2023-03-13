Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,927,609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 291,111 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Verizon Communications worth $111,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.3% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 331,728 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $12,596,000 after purchasing an additional 10,598 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $862,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.6% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 83,661 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 11,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.6% in the third quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 21,118 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE VZ traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.88. 6,250,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,227,611. The stock has a market cap of $154.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.17. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.63.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

