Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) PT Lowered to C$29.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$35.00 to C$29.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VET. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$42.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday. ATB Capital set a C$36.00 price target on Vermilion Energy in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$36.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$32.40.

Vermilion Energy stock opened at C$18.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 2.56, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$19.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.62. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of C$17.49 and a 52 week high of C$39.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is 4.35%.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

