Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Shares Gap Up to $18.06

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.06, but opened at $18.83. Verona Pharma shares last traded at $19.09, with a volume of 39,612 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VRNA shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Verona Pharma from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Verona Pharma from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Verona Pharma from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

Get Verona Pharma alerts:

Verona Pharma Trading Up 4.7 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.94. The company has a current ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 12.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Verona Pharma news, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 89,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $230,297.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,106,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 89,960 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $230,297.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,106,064 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 3,969,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $86,415,927.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,255,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,290,855.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,897,552 shares of company stock worth $91,123,511. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,317,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,089,000 after acquiring an additional 267,990 shares during the last quarter. NEA Management Company LLC lifted its position in Verona Pharma by 9.3% during the third quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 5,584,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,076,000 after buying an additional 476,190 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verona Pharma by 73.1% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 5,047,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,583,000 after buying an additional 2,132,118 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC lifted its position in Verona Pharma by 54.5% during the third quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 4,249,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,434,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fairmount Funds Management LLC lifted its position in Verona Pharma by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 2,875,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,137,000 after buying an additional 196,544 shares during the period.

About Verona Pharma

(Get Rating)

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.