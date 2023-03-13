VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the February 13th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSMV. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 34.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 102,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period.

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of VSMV stock opened at $36.84 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.80. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $34.52 and a 1 year high of $42.61.

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Increases Dividend

About VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.084 per share. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.

The VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (VSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks, selected and weighted based on multiple factors. ETF optimization and constraints are used in order to minimize volatility.

