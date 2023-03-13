Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at HC Wainwright

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by HC Wainwright from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.10.

Shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock opened at $28.41 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 17.35 and a current ratio of 17.35. The company has a market cap of $808.55 million, a P/E ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 0.95. Viridian Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $39.00.

Viridian Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VRDN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.46 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,329.23% and a negative return on equity of 108.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.32) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Viridian Therapeutics will post -4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Lara Meisner sold 29,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.07, for a total value of $871,256.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, General Counsel Lara Meisner sold 29,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.07, for a total value of $871,256.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Barrett Katz sold 24,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $924,780.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 180,744 shares of company stock valued at $6,199,922. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. VR Adviser LLC raised its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 2,699,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,863,000 after buying an additional 569,557 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP raised its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 64.6% in the third quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,696,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,302,000 after buying an additional 1,057,731 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 39.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,982,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,653,000 after buying an additional 559,238 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 31.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,856,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,083,000 after purchasing an additional 445,898 shares during the period. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,678,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,020,000 after purchasing an additional 18,188 shares during the period.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include Cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma, and Remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

