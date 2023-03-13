VirtualMeta Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $6.55 Million (VMA)

VirtualMeta (VMA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. VirtualMeta has a total market cap of $6.55 million and $17,225.96 worth of VirtualMeta was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VirtualMeta has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar. One VirtualMeta token can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000344 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.68 or 0.00442169 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,737.71 or 0.29887726 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000075 BTC.

VirtualMeta Token Profile

VirtualMeta was first traded on March 23rd, 2022. VirtualMeta’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. VirtualMeta’s official Twitter account is @vmetastudio and its Facebook page is accessible here. VirtualMeta’s official website is vmeta.studio.

VirtualMeta Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VirtualMeta (VMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VirtualMeta has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VirtualMeta is 0.00273563 USD and is up 6.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $16,841.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vmeta.studio/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VirtualMeta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VirtualMeta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VirtualMeta using one of the exchanges listed above.

