Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VEDU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VEDU – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 132,500 shares, a growth of 36.0% from the February 13th total of 97,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Trading Down 16.7 %

VEDU traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.85. The company had a trading volume of 29,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,763. Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $28.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VEDU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 65,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc provides private online and in person educational programs and services to Canadian and international students that reside in Canada and internationally. The company's educational programs include Ontario secondary school diploma, career-oriented two-year college and four-year university diploma programs, vocational education programs, and master programs.

