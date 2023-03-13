Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Vista Gold Stock Performance

VGZ stock opened at $0.52 on Friday. Vista Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $61.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 1.35.

Vista Gold Company Profile

Vista Gold Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. It focuses on Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australia project. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.

