Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Short Interest Update

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,980,000 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the February 13th total of 3,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Vontier Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VNT traded down $0.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.80. 1,484,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,004,630. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.73. Vontier has a 52-week low of $16.55 and a 52-week high of $28.45.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. The firm had revenue of $871.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.92 million. Vontier had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 92.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vontier will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vontier

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. Vontier’s payout ratio is presently 4.07%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNT. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vontier during the 3rd quarter worth $744,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Vontier by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 845,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,134,000 after acquiring an additional 175,973 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Vontier during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Vontier during the 3rd quarter valued at about $360,000. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Vontier by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 197,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Vontier from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vontier from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Vontier from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Featured Stories

