Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Price Hits $3.34 on Major Exchanges

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $90.85 million and approximately $11.06 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for approximately $3.34 or 0.00013779 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00009901 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00029163 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00034246 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00021773 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004116 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000149 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.89 or 0.00218071 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000141 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,273.46 or 1.00074839 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.23195682 USD and is up 3.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $6,335,605.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

