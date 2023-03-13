VVS Finance (VVS) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $120.99 Million

VVS Finance (VVS) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 13th. One VVS Finance token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, VVS Finance has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. VVS Finance has a market cap of $120.99 million and $873,914.49 worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.72 or 0.00423030 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,740.49 or 0.28594037 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000075 BTC.

VVS Finance Profile

VVS Finance was first traded on November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 70,780,366,563,142 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,479,846,128,467 tokens. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VVS Finance is vvs.finance.

Buying and Selling VVS Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VVS Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VVS Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VVS Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

