Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX) Increases Dividend to $0.33 Per Share

Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Wajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Wajax Trading Down 3.2 %

TSE WJX opened at C$24.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.73. Wajax has a one year low of C$17.25 and a one year high of C$25.70. The firm has a market cap of C$516.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on WJX shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Wajax from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Wajax from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Wajax from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Wajax from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Wajax Company Profile

Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forestry processors, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and wood chippers.

Featured Stories

