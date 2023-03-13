Walken 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.43 Million (WLKN)

Walken (WLKN) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 13th. Walken has a total market capitalization of $18.74 million and approximately $2.43 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Walken token can now be purchased for about $0.0473 or 0.00000195 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Walken has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Walken

Walken launched on June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 395,749,458 tokens. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Walken’s official website is walken.io. The official message board for Walken is medium.com/@walken.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.

Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning.

WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

