Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 232.1% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Waste Management from $167.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.50.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $149.33 on Monday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.89 and a 12-month high of $175.98. The stock has a market cap of $60.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.71 and its 200-day moving average is $159.61.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 51.95%.

Waste Management announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 7,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,164,825.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,214,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 7,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,164,825.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,214,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,357,076.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,799,318.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,027 shares of company stock worth $4,806,619. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.