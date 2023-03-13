WeBuy (WE) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $273.04 Million

WeBuy (WE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. In the last week, WeBuy has traded down 20.9% against the dollar. WeBuy has a market capitalization of $273.04 million and $1.61 million worth of WeBuy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WeBuy token can now be bought for $5.46 or 0.00024334 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About WeBuy

WeBuy’s genesis date was February 22nd, 2022. WeBuy’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. WeBuy’s official Twitter account is @werentofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. WeBuy’s official message board is medium.com/@werentnft. WeBuy’s official website is webuynft.xyz.

WeBuy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WeRent is a way for anyone to rent and lend non-fungible token (NFT) assets. Those who contemplate buying an NFT from a specific project can either rent the NFT and experience the utilities or benefits that come with the said NFT. NFT rentals will be for individuals that need an NFT for a specific period. Ranging from art to utility NFTs, renting will not be limited to PFPs.”

