Wedbush Cuts Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Price Target to $22.00

Infosys (NYSE:INFYGet Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Wedbush from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.39% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Infosys from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.29.

Shares of INFY traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.27. The company had a trading volume of 13,321,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,620,228. The stock has a market cap of $72.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.45. Infosys has a fifty-two week low of $16.39 and a fifty-two week high of $25.20.

Infosys (NYSE:INFYGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Infosys had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 31.23%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Infosys will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Schubert & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 1,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 12.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

