Wedbush Reiterates Outperform Rating for Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV)

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Elevation Oncology’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Elevation Oncology from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.
Elevation Oncology Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ELEV traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.12. The stock had a trading volume of 156,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,672. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Elevation Oncology has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $4.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.36.
Institutional Trading of Elevation Oncology
Elevation Oncology Company Profile
Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically defined patient populations in the United States. The company's lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.
