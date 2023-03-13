Wedbush Reiterates Outperform Rating for Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV)

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Elevation Oncology’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Elevation Oncology from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Elevation Oncology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ELEV traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.12. The stock had a trading volume of 156,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,672. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Elevation Oncology has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $4.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.36.

Institutional Trading of Elevation Oncology

Elevation Oncology Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELEV. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology during the second quarter worth $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Elevation Oncology during the second quarter worth $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Elevation Oncology by 53.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Elevation Oncology by 57.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 13,936 shares during the period. 68.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically defined patient populations in the United States. The company's lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.

