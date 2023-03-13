Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for AutoZone (AZO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for AutoZone (NYSE: AZO):

3/1/2023 – AutoZone had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2023 – AutoZone had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $2,600.00 to $2,650.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2023 – AutoZone had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $2,563.00 to $2,899.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2023 – AutoZone had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $2,800.00 to $2,878.00.

2/28/2023 – AutoZone had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital.

2/7/2023 – AutoZone is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 price target on the stock.

1/17/2023 – AutoZone had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $2,600.00 to $2,725.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

AutoZone Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of AutoZone stock traded up $23.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $2,444.75. The stock had a trading volume of 42,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,898. The company has a market capitalization of $45.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,455.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,379.57. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,703.32 and a 52 week high of $2,610.05.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.33 by $3.31. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $22.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of AutoZone

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,441.21, for a total transaction of $336,886.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,764 shares in the company, valued at $9,188,714.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,441.21, for a total transaction of $336,886.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,764 shares in the company, valued at $9,188,714.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,511.63, for a total value of $3,955,817.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,860.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,361 shares of company stock worth $22,971,862 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AutoZone by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,521,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,055,000 after buying an additional 10,791 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in AutoZone by 6.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,904,000 after buying an additional 73,582 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 107,977.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,500,000 after buying an additional 698,613 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in AutoZone by 2.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 466,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,521,000 after buying an additional 11,713 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $658,788,000. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

