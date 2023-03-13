Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for BlackRock TCP Capital (TCPC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ: TCPC):
- 3/2/2023 – BlackRock TCP Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $14.50 to $13.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/1/2023 – BlackRock TCP Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $14.00 to $13.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/1/2023 – BlackRock TCP Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $14.00 to $13.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/1/2023 – BlackRock TCP Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $13.50 to $12.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 3/1/2023 – BlackRock TCP Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $12.50 to $11.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
BlackRock TCP Capital Stock Down 0.7 %
TCPC stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,806. The company has a current ratio of 18.88, a quick ratio of 18.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $14.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.63.
BlackRock TCP Capital Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.09%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -800.00%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock TCP Capital
TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock TCP Capital (TCPC)
- First Republic: First Rate Risk or Time To Buy?
- These Hedge Funds Are Getting Crushed By SVB
- Buy The Dip In The Charles Schwab Corporation
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services: Up 15% But Don’t Chase It
- FedEx Is A Buy Going Into Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.