Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for BlackRock TCP Capital (TCPC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ: TCPC):

3/2/2023 – BlackRock TCP Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $14.50 to $13.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2023 – BlackRock TCP Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $14.00 to $13.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2023 – BlackRock TCP Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $14.00 to $13.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2023 – BlackRock TCP Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $13.50 to $12.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2023 – BlackRock TCP Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $12.50 to $11.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

BlackRock TCP Capital Stock Down 0.7 %

TCPC stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,806. The company has a current ratio of 18.88, a quick ratio of 18.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $14.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.63.

BlackRock TCP Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.09%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -800.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock TCP Capital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCPC. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 12,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Cliffwater LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,279,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,982,000 after acquiring an additional 74,083 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 201,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 34,131 shares during the period. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 99,569 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period.

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

