Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Price Target to $27.00

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CTRA has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America upgraded Coterra Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial lowered Coterra Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Coterra Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Coterra Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Coterra Energy from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.27.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of CTRA opened at $24.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.80 and a 200-day moving average of $26.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Coterra Energy has a 52 week low of $21.98 and a 52 week high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Coterra Energy

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.74%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $2,472,575,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,485,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,712 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $1,493,855,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,877,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,398,000 after acquiring an additional 51,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $300,998,000. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

