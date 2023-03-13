Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,971 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 34,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 7,134 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 146,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 11,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares during the period. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Cfra upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.09.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 3.6 %

NYSE WFC opened at $39.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $151.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $54.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at $906,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

