Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $18.58

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.58 and last traded at $20.75, with a volume of 125536 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Westlake Chemical Partners Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $747.41 million, a PE ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.21.

Westlake Chemical Partners Dividend Announcement

Westlake Chemical Partners ( NYSE:WLKP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $366.84 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a $0.471 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.88%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Andrew Kenner acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.02 per share, for a total transaction of $220,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $344,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 38,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 15,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP engages in the operation, acquisition and development of ethylene production facilities and related assets. It is also involved in the manufacture and marketing of basic chemicals, polymers, and fabricated building products. The company was founded on March 14, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

