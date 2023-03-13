Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Trading 9.1% Higher

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (TSE:WTE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 9.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$25.97 and last traded at C$25.78. 109,482 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 101,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$23.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$24.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

Westshore Terminals Investment Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$24.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$25.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.44.

Westshore Terminals Investment Increases Dividend

About Westshore Terminals Investment

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, January 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Westshore Terminals Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Westshore Terminals Investment’s payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

(Get Rating)

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

