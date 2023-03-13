Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Trading 9.1% Higher

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (TSE:WTE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 9.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$25.97 and last traded at C$25.78. 109,482 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 101,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$23.64.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$24.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Monday, January 23rd.
Westshore Terminals Investment Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$24.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$25.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.44.
Westshore Terminals Investment Increases Dividend
About Westshore Terminals Investment
Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Read More
- FedEx Is A Buy Going Into Earnings
- Margin Compression. What’s it Mean for Your Retail Stocks?
- SVB: The First Crack In The Economy, Pressure Building
- Can SVB Collapse Cause Credit Downgrades at Etsy?
- Crocs May be a Comfortable Fit for Growth-Oriented Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.