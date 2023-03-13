Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Westwood Holdings Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Westwood Holdings Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Westwood Holdings Group stock opened at $13.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.48. Westwood Holdings Group has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $16.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.95 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Activity at Westwood Holdings Group

Institutional Trading of Westwood Holdings Group

In related news, insider Matthew Lockridge sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total value of $41,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,509.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 2,187.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 323.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group during the 4th quarter worth about $536,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 5,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

Recommended Stories

